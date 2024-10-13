Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 4.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $96,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $225.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.69.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

