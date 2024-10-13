Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.58.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $82,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.