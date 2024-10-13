Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $266.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $266.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

