Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

