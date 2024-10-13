Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $30.53 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 544,123 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

