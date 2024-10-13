Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 829 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,749. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $246.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $247.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

