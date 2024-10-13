Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $22.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Mattel by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

