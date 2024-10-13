McCarthy & Cox Purchases 1,284 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

McCarthy & Cox increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September makes up about 2.1% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McCarthy & Cox owned approximately 0.99% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $703,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,833,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of FSEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 35,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

