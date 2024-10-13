McCarthy & Cox Trims Stock Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

McCarthy & Cox lessened its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.4% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,729,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,494,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,787,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Shares of TBLL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.77. 399,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,550. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

