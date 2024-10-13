McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after acquiring an additional 691,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after acquiring an additional 409,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

