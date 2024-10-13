McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

American Express Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.16. 1,723,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average of $242.07. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $277.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

