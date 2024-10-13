McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. 21,490,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,770,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.