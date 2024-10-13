McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.0% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.11. 584,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,563. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

