McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, hitting $272.06. The company had a trading volume of 151,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,335. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $272.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.45 and a 200-day moving average of $253.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

