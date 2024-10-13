McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 397.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 9,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,686. The firm has a market cap of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

