MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider's stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

