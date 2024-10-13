Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 450 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

IJK stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

