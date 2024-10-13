Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

