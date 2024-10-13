Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $55.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

