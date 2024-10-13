Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 25,252 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JEPI stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.