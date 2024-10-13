Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 56,970 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.