MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $24.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MAX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
MediaAlpha Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.22. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $25.78.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. MediaAlpha’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
