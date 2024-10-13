MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $24.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,181,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 208.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 970,840 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $7,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 51,407.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 598,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 597,355 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 576,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.22. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. MediaAlpha’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

