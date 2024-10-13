Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up about 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Medpace by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after acquiring an additional 143,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $347.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.