MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Boosted by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,993,000 after buying an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.