Meyer Handelman Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

