Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 125 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 20,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,955,351.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

