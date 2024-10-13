Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.65 and last traded at $107.25. Approximately 6,872,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,270,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

