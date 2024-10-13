MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.52, but opened at $49.75. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 829 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.