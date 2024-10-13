MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.98 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.66). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.66), with a volume of 10,267 shares traded.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £74.83 million, a P/E ratio of 988.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.43. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. MIGO Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is 277.78%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

