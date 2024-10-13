MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Up 61.3% in September

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MMTec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMTec stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of MMTec at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MMTec Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 2,793,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,291. MMTec has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

