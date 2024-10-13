MOG Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $729.34 Million (MOG)

MOG Coin (MOG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One MOG Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOG Coin has a total market capitalization of $729.34 million and approximately $23.88 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,567,526,433,217 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,567,526,433,216.7. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000192 USD and is up 7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $26,362,534.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

