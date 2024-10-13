Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
