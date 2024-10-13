Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

