Monero Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $40.47 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $150.40 or 0.00242000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,147.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00513206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00103917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00071494 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,446,744.07370955. The last known price of Monero is 151.87450949 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $44,947,213.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

