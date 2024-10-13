Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRJW stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Montana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

