Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Montana Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AIRJW stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Montana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
About Montana Technologies
