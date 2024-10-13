Montis Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

