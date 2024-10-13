Montis Financial LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.