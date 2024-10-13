Montis Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.02 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

