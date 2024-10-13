Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $492.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $487.77.

MCO opened at $475.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

