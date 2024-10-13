MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,257 shares of company stock worth $28,646,402 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $156.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

