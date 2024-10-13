MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $562,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.