MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $474.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.92. The stock has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

