MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after buying an additional 179,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $181.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

