MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $36.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

