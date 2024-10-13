MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

