Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.9 %

MOS stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Mosaic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

