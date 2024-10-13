MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.
MTY Food Group Stock Down 1.5 %
TSE:MTY opened at C$45.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$40.45 and a twelve month high of C$59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.60 million. Analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.2289377 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on MTY
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.