MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE:MTY opened at C$45.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$40.45 and a twelve month high of C$59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.60 million. Analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.2289377 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

