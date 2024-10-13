MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $1.10 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00237945 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

