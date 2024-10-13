My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $54,528.42 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $54,528.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004302 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. My DeFi Pet has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 41,657,918.72598751 in circulation. The last known price of My DeFi Pet is 0.03887389 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $53,824.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mydefipet.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.