Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
NBRV opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6,403.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
