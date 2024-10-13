Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Time to Buy?

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. 215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Nabtesco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabtesco Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

